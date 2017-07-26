New technology brings color to the world for millions

State laws aimed at curbing an alarming rise in concussions among student athletes appear to be working.

Scientists have found new evidence that the H7N9 bird flu, currently confined to China, has the potential for a widespread outbreak.

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first form of gene therapy for a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) form of cancer.

Drug overdose death rates in rural areas of the United States are now higher than in cities, a trend that worries federal health officials.

Drug OD rate now higher in rural U.S. than cities: CDC

Daily aspirin may reduce the risk of liver cancer for people with hepatitis B infection, a new study suggests.

Enchroma glasses, a wearable technology, are changing everything for color-blind patients.

The glasses help patients like Tyler Gore see in color. Gore was diagnosed with color blindness in elementary school.

"I have red/green color blindness and reds and greens look more brown and tan to me. it makes it hard to see," said Gore.

Now that Gore is 16-years-old, his color-blindness affects the way he drives.

"Mostly when they're red/green mixed together like stop lights. I can't see stop light colors."

According to Dr. Raquel Strange, because it doesn't prevent vision, it just alters the way we perceive color in vision it's very difficult for anyone to understand the effect.

Color blindness is not as uncommon as you might think. Gore is like roughly 13 million people in the United States with this genetic condition.

If you don't have it, you might not realize just how different the world looks. Gore says everything was so beautiful the first time he tried the glasses. All of the colors just popped out.

Strange said she’s seen some pretty dramatic reactions from patients trying out the glasses.

"We've had people break down and cry. We've seen lots of parents cry and girlfriends and wives cry because they had no idea the difference that it makes."

Tyler is getting his own pair for his birthday this year. It’s the only thing he asked for so he can experience a brighter version of the world he knows.

If you want to know more about these glasses to help with color blindness, go to this website.

