New technology brings color to the world for millions - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New technology brings color to the world for millions

By Tonya Terry, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: NBC News File Video) (Source: NBC News File Video)
WSFA/NBC -

Enchroma glasses, a wearable technology, are changing everything for color-blind patients.

The glasses help patients like Tyler Gore see in color. Gore was diagnosed with color blindness in elementary school.

"I have red/green color blindness and reds and greens look more brown and tan to me. it makes it hard to see," said Gore.

Now that Gore is 16-years-old, his color-blindness affects the way he drives.

"Mostly when they're red/green mixed together like stop lights. I can't see stop light colors."

According to Dr. Raquel Strange, because it doesn't prevent vision, it just alters the way we perceive color in vision it's very difficult for anyone to understand the effect.

Color blindness is not as uncommon as you might think. Gore is like roughly 13 million people in the United States with this genetic condition.

If you don't have it, you might not realize just how different the world looks. Gore says everything was so beautiful the first time he tried the glasses. All of the colors just popped out.

Strange said she’s seen some pretty dramatic reactions from patients trying out the glasses.

"We've had people break down and cry. We've seen lots of parents cry and girlfriends and wives cry because they had no idea the difference that it makes."

Tyler is getting his own pair for his birthday this year. It’s the only thing he asked for so he can experience a brighter version of the world he knows.

If you want to know more about these glasses to help with color blindness, go to this website

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly