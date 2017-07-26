New technology brings color to the world for millions

Daily aspirin may reduce the risk of liver cancer for people with hepatitis B infection, a new study suggests.More >>
Drug overdose death rates in rural areas of the United States are now higher than in cities, a trend that worries federal health officials.More >>
Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first form of gene therapy for a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) form of cancer.More >>
Scientists have found new evidence that the H7N9 bird flu, currently confined to China, has the potential for a widespread outbreak.More >>
State laws aimed at curbing an alarming rise in concussions among student athletes appear to be working.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
As the month of October comes to a close, so does the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.More >>
Enchroma glasses, a wearable technology, are changing everything for color-blind patients.More >>
The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.More >>
A case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified in a student at the main campus of Troy University, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
Government statistics show the rate of high blood pressure has not gone up in the past decade.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Montgomery-based Beasley Allen Law Firm reacted to news Tuesday that a Missouri appeals court has thrown out the $72 million award to a woman who claimed talcum powder contributed to her ovarian cancer.More >>
Parkinson’s is a debilitating disease that affects the nervous system and the body’s movement.More >>
