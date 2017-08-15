Fever Star Athlete of the Week 2017

In Week 1 the finalists are:

Kavosiey Smoke (Wetumpka) - The Wetumpka running back rushed for over 150 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians' win over Prattville.

Reece Solar (ACA) - Alabama Christian quarterback passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Providence Christian.

Cam Taylor (Park Crossing) - Taylor rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two to lead the Thunderbirds past Jeff Davis in the MPS Kickoff Classic.

Each week during the 2017 football season, we invite you to help us choose the best player from our Friday Night Football Fever coverage. Our sports team will narrow down the list to three finalists. Then, it's up to you to determine the Fever Star Athlete of the Week!

Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.

At the end of the season, we'll invite all the weekly finalists to the station for a Fever Star Athlete party sponsored by Hardees. That's when we'll name the Fever Star Athlete of the Year!

