Doug Jones arrives to greet supporters at Five Bar in Birmingham

Doug Jones arrived Tuesday night to greet supporters at the Five Bar diner in Birmingham. He says he's cautiously optimistic about the primary results, despite the reports of a low turnout.

Jones is among eight Democratic candidates hoping to win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Campaign officials say polls show Jones is the front-runner by a large margin.

Jones is a former U.S. Attorney who made a name for himself by prosecuting two members of the Ku Klux Klan for their role in the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham that killed four girls.

