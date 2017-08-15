Doug Jones arrives to greet supporters at Five Bar in Birmingham - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Doug Jones arrives to greet supporters at Five Bar in Birmingham

Campaign officials say polls show Doug Jones as the Democratic front-runner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -

Doug Jones arrived Tuesday night to greet supporters at the Five Bar diner in Birmingham. He says he's cautiously optimistic about the primary results, despite the reports of a low turnout. 

Jones is among eight Democratic candidates hoping to win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Campaign officials say polls show Jones is the front-runner by a large margin.

Jones is a former U.S. Attorney who made a name for himself by prosecuting two members of the Ku Klux Klan for their role in the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham that killed four girls.

