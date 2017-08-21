ASU to interview final candidates for university president position

Alabama State University will host a series of meetings Thursday with the final candidates hoping to fill the vacant position of university president. The finalists for the position are Dr. Tony Atwater, Dr. Willie D. Larkin, Dr. Robert C. Mock Jr., and Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr.

Atwater is familiar to the position of "university president," as he served as the university president of two universities and most recently at Norfolk State from 2011-2013. He worked as a journalist at several news stations in Virginia prior to his shift into higher education.

Larkin obtained both his bachelor's and master's degrees from a fellow HBCU in Tuskegee. As far as experience related to the position of president, he served as the president and CEO at Grambling State from 2015-2016. Larkin also served as both the Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant at Morgan State University for five years from 2010-2015.

Mock is the former president at the Charlotte campus of Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He served in that capacity from 2015-2017 but before that, he served as the vice president of Student Affairs at the University of Kentucky for five years spanning from 2010-2015. Mock is a veteran of the U.S. military, serving as a captain in the Arkansas National Guard from 2002-2010.

Ross applies for the president's position after serving as a member of the Alabama State Senate from 2002 to the present. In that time, Ross has also served as the director of Adult Education at Trenholm State Community College in the years 2004-2014. Ross has experience in the Montgomery education arena as he served as an Education Specialist for ten years at the Montgomery Public Schools Central Office and as principal at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School for three years. He is also an ASU alumni who served as the president SGA

According to Kenneth Mullinax, ASU's director of Media Relations, the candidates will meet with various groups at scheduled times beginning 8 a.m. Thursday and concluding at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

