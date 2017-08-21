ASU to interview final candidates for university president position

An Alabama Board of Education member said the board could vote as soon as next month on whether to dismiss state Superintendent Michael Sentance.More >>
Alabama State University will host a series of meetings Thursday with the final candidates hoping to fill the vacant position of university president.More >>
A law firm has concluded that an upcoming special meeting of the Alabama board of education was legally called.More >>
The Alabama Board of Education will not discuss the superintendent's contract in an upcoming meeting.More >>
The state school board has scheduled a meeting to discuss the superintendent's contract weeks after board members gave him a poor performance review.More >>
A Montgomery County judge has ruled in favor of the Alabama Education Association regarding a lawsuit it filed against the board of the Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan, or PEEHIP.More >>
Time MONEY magazine has ranked Auburn University Alabama's 2017 Best College for your Money.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Concerned parents and students want an Auburn High School teacher who displays a pride flag to take it down.More >>
Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee says all Autauga County Schools will release at 11 a.m. on Monday ahead of the eclipse.More >>
Pike Liberal Arts School is warning parents about a scam targeting them.More >>
