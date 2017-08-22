Editorial: DirecTV re-transmission talks

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcaster than those big national cable outlets? In fact, according to Com Score ratings in May of this year, the average newscast across all Raycom Media stations deliver nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At WSFA that’s what our local commitment is all about; Severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite NBC shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Central and South Alabama Community.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DirecTV system is about to drop us and break that critical link to our viewers. We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WSFA without interruption. There is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way and remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wsfa.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and Amazon Firestick and also available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click go to ourlocalcommitment.com/WSFA.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.