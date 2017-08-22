Editorial: DirecTV re-transmission talks - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

opinion

Editorial: DirecTV re-transmission talks

By Mark Bunting, Vice President and General Manager
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcaster than those big national cable outlets? In fact, according to Com Score ratings in May of this year, the average newscast across all Raycom Media stations deliver nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At WSFA that’s what our local commitment is all about; Severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite NBC shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Central and South Alabama Community.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DirecTV system is about to drop us and break that critical link to our viewers. We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WSFA without interruption. There is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way and remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wsfa.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and Amazon Firestick and also available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click go to ourlocalcommitment.com/WSFA.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • EditorialsMore>>

  • opinion

    Editorial: DirecTV re-transmission talks

    Editorial: DirecTV re-transmission talks

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-08-25 18:14:18 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Did you know more people get their news from local broadcaster than those big national cable outlets? 

    More >>

    Did you know more people get their news from local broadcaster than those big national cable outlets? 

    More >>

  • Guest Editorial: Honoring the 42nd Rainbow Division

    Guest Editorial: Honoring the 42nd Rainbow Division

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:30:23 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Monday, August 28th, a historic event will occur at Montgomery’s Union Station.

    More >>

    Monday, August 28th, a historic event will occur at Montgomery’s Union Station.

    More >>

  • Guest Editorial

    Guest Editorial: Preparing for the eclipse

    Guest Editorial: Preparing for the eclipse

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:01:47 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Guest Editorial from Dr. Tom Mitchell, Jr., MD.

    More >>

    Guest Editorial from Dr. Tom Mitchell, Jr., MD.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly