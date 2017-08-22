Father of former Auburn football player honored in Prattville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Father of former Auburn football player honored in Prattville

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The 2017 Champion of Character Award was given out by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition Tuesday to the Mike Lutzenkirchen.

Mike Lutzenkirchen is the father of former Auburn player Philip Lutzenkirchen who died in a car crash in 2014, and founder of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. The foundation honors Philip Lutzenkirchen's legacy by establishing a platform through Philip's football skills and character to impact others in a "positive and profound way."

Mike Lutzenkirchen is the Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. According to the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, the foundation aims to develop the character and influences of young people by focusing on character traits like compassion, mentorship, hard work, and honesty.

"For an organization to recognize, not so much what I'm doing, but our foundation and quite frankly how Philip lived his life and the platform he built, it's a major honor," Lutzenkirchen said.

According to the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, Mike Lutzenkirchen has traveled across the U.S. delivering more than 180 talks.

Lutzenkirchen was honored at the Robert Trent Jones Clubhouse in Prattville. Catherine Porter, president of the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, said she was honored to present this award to Mike Lutzenkirchen.

"We are honored and privileged to present Mike Lutzenkirchen with the 2017 Champion of Character Award. His very honest and powerful testimony of losing a son highlights the importance of character and good decision making and is changing the lives of many,” said Porter. “Mr. Lutzenkirchen is empowering people, especially our youth, to make better choices by learning from his family’s personal tragedy and challenging us all to leave a profound legacy.”

Tuesday night was the 7th annual Champions of Character event.

Copyright  2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:10:56 GMT
    (Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)(Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly