Father of former Auburn football player honored in Prattville

The 2017 Champion of Character Award was given out by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition Tuesday to the Mike Lutzenkirchen.

Mike Lutzenkirchen is the father of former Auburn player Philip Lutzenkirchen who died in a car crash in 2014, and founder of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. The foundation honors Philip Lutzenkirchen's legacy by establishing a platform through Philip's football skills and character to impact others in a "positive and profound way."

Mike Lutzenkirchen is the Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. According to the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, the foundation aims to develop the character and influences of young people by focusing on character traits like compassion, mentorship, hard work, and honesty.

"For an organization to recognize, not so much what I'm doing, but our foundation and quite frankly how Philip lived his life and the platform he built, it's a major honor," Lutzenkirchen said.

According to the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, Mike Lutzenkirchen has traveled across the U.S. delivering more than 180 talks.

Lutzenkirchen was honored at the Robert Trent Jones Clubhouse in Prattville. Catherine Porter, president of the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, said she was honored to present this award to Mike Lutzenkirchen.

"We are honored and privileged to present Mike Lutzenkirchen with the 2017 Champion of Character Award. His very honest and powerful testimony of losing a son highlights the importance of character and good decision making and is changing the lives of many,” said Porter. “Mr. Lutzenkirchen is empowering people, especially our youth, to make better choices by learning from his family’s personal tragedy and challenging us all to leave a profound legacy.”

Tuesday night was the 7th annual Champions of Character event.

