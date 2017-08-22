Montgomery preparing for impact of Guardian Credit Union FCS Kic - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery preparing for impact of Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Facebook) (Source: Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Facebook)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

As Montgomery prepares to host its first ever Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, officials announced a number of game day events for the community.

The game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the Cramton Bowl.

The Week Zero nationally-televised game on ESPN is something that preparations have already started for. The paint for the field was put down Tuesday morning. But before the players hit the field, several pre-game events will take place.

Before the game, Fan Fest will be held at Paterson field starting at 1:30 p.m. Riley Green, a recording artist out of Nashville, will perform at Paterson Field before game time.

The city of Montgomery is already home to the Raycom Camelia Bowl, and now for the next two years it'll be home to the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff. Something city officials say is great for the city.

"Just having stuff to do in Montgomery...having good family events where you can take your family..take your kids," said Griffith Waller, city of Montgomery.

The weekend as a whole will offer fans an opportunity to see the team that put this together, a different team.

"Our city leaders, our county leaders, our chamber leaders...big time businesses in our city coming together and working together," Waller said.

You can purchase game tickets here . Tickets cost $20 for reserved seats, $70 for a field suite and $100 to be in the “ESPN Zone”.

For more information and game day updates, you can visit the Facebook page for the event.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

    •   
