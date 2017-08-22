Stimpson re-elected Mobile mayor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been re-elected to another term.

Local media report that Stimpson on Tuesday night defeated former mayor Sam Jones and other challengers.

Voters in Birmingham and Mobile went to the polls Tuesday for city elections.

Twelve candidates were in the running for mayor of Birmingham. Incumbent Mayor William Bell faced a slate of challengers, including Randall Woodfin. Issues including revitalization of the city and gentrification had been aired during the campaign.

Birmingham is Alabama's largest city with a population of about 212,000. Mobile is the state's fourth-largest city with about 195,000 residents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.