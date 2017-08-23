Frustrations rise over MPS Board decision to move custodians

Frustration was shared at the Montgomery Public School Board meeting Tuesday over custodial staff changes.

School officials have confirmed plans to move custodial staff from the responsibility of school principals to that of system operations so that principals may focus their attention in other areas.

"About half of our custodians were already under the operations umbrella, and now we're working on moving the other half under that operations umbrella, and there are a couple of good reasons for doing that," said MPS spokesperson Tom Salter. "First of all, principals need to focus on academics. They don't need to be worried about supervising."

Some custodial staff has already been moved while others will be transferred, Salter says that this ultimately was about taking pressure off the principals.

"That doesn't mean that they're going to lose their job, it doesn't mean that they're going to be transferred necessarily, it simply takes some burden off the principals," said Salter.

Some custodians are frustrated at the news.

Alabama Association UNISERV District 21 Director Lynn Pettway sides with the custodial staffs.

"A lot of these people have been in their locations or their work site for better than 15 years in some instances and for them to be transferred at this point, it might cause them additional funds out of their low-paying checks every month. That would be additional problems for them financially," said Pettway.

"They love the work sites in which they work at because they have built relationships with these students, the staff at these schools, as well as their principals, and a lot of the principals don't want these changes to take place as well because they're comfortable with the people they have working in their buildings," said Pettway.

WSFA 12 News has been told the Chief Education Officer will recommend the move to the school board on Sept. 1.

