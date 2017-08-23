Frustrations rise over MPS Board decision to move custodians - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Frustrations rise over MPS Board decision to move custodians

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MPS Spokesperson Tom Salter (Source: WSFA 12 News) MPS Spokesperson Tom Salter (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Frustration was shared at the Montgomery Public School Board meeting Tuesday over custodial staff changes.

School officials have confirmed plans to move custodial staff from the responsibility of school principals to that of system operations so that principals may focus their attention in other areas.

"About half of our custodians were already under the operations umbrella, and now we're working on moving the other half under that operations umbrella, and there are a couple of good reasons for doing that," said MPS spokesperson Tom Salter. "First of all, principals need to focus on academics. They don't need to be worried about supervising."

Some custodial staff has already been moved while others will be transferred, Salter says that this ultimately was about taking pressure off the principals.

"That doesn't mean that they're going to lose their job, it doesn't mean that they're going to be transferred necessarily, it simply takes some burden off the principals," said Salter.

Some custodians are frustrated at the news.

Alabama Association UNISERV District 21 Director Lynn Pettway sides with the custodial staffs.

"A lot of these people have been in their locations or their work site for better than 15 years in some instances and for them to be transferred at this point, it might cause them additional funds out of their low-paying checks every month. That would be additional problems for them financially," said Pettway.

"They love the work sites in which they work at because they have built relationships with these students, the staff at these schools, as well as their principals, and a lot of the principals don't want these changes to take place as well because they're comfortable with the people they have working in their buildings," said Pettway.

WSFA 12 News has been told the Chief Education Officer will recommend the move to the school board on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:10:56 GMT
    (Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)(Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly