Police searching for Opelika robbery suspect

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.

According to Cpt. Bobby J. Kilgore, around 9:25 p.m. at the Dollar General on Second Avenue a suspect entered the store armed with a firearm. During the course of the robbery, the suspect struck the clerk with his hand.

Police say the suspects, last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants with a red shirt covering his head, took off along First Avenue.

If you have any information about this robbery or know who the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.