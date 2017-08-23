Police searching for Opelika robbery suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police searching for Opelika robbery suspect

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.

According to Cpt. Bobby J. Kilgore, around 9:25 p.m. at the Dollar General on Second Avenue a suspect entered the store armed with a firearm. During the course of the robbery, the suspect struck the clerk with his hand.

Police say the suspects, last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants with a red shirt covering his head, took off along First Avenue.

If you have any information about this robbery or know who the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department. 

