Eric: Harvey becomes the headline

All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as once Tropical Storm Harvey is set to regenerate into Tropical Storm Harvey, again. The projected track could mean big flooding problems across parts of Texas and Louisiana. It's not out of the realm of possibility Alabama sees some leftover effects into next week.

TODAY: It's more of the same Wednesday with highs into the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will surge to 100 plus for a time into the afternoon.

Storms through the second half of the day will stay in isolated territory around 30 percent.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat gradually relaxes with each passing day, dropping highs to around 90 by Saturday and into the upper 80s by Sunday. What happens beyond that is still very much a question mark and will hinge on what happens with Harvey. Some guidance suggests the leftovers could allow our rain chances to increase early next week. That would also help keep a lid on the heat. But models are at odds with each other on where Harvey goes, so next week's weather could go many different directions. Best to take things one day at a time.

The flooding threat for Texas and Louisiana is very real, particularly if Harvey stalls out after landfall as some models suggest. Cities like Houston would be in big trouble if that scenario plays out.

This is likely to be a major weather headline in the coming days, so we'll no doubt be watching closely.

