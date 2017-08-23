Woman's body found in Arkansas is that of Alabama woman

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A body found in central Arkansas has been identified as that of an Alabama woman.

Arkansas State Police say the remains of 23-year-old Laramie Cline were found Sunday at Lake Pickthorne near Jacksonville, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Her hometown was not immediately available.

Police say the body was identified by the state Crime Laboratory.

Police say a man who was stopped while driving Cline's vehicle nearby is being questioned, but no arrest has been announced.

Cline's body was found Sunday at the lake on the north edge of Jacksonville.

