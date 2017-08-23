Rep. Martha Roby outlines challenges, priorities at Eggs & Issues

U.S. Representative Martha Roby spoke at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues breakfast Wednesday morning.

As a member of the Defense Appropriations Committee in Washington D.C., she praised President Donald Trump’s decision to commit U.S. troops decision to an open-ended war in Afghanistan. And she’s especially supportive of his decision to keep many of the details of his game plan private.

“We've seen how showing our enemy the playbook is not the right approach,” Rep. Roby said. “I appreciate the approach that he took, listening to the people around him, who have military experience, and I appreciate the fact that he's not laying out the intricacies of the plan because that would once again show our enemies where we're headed.”

Roby made it clear she has no inside knowledge of Montgomery’s bid to bring the F-35 fighter jets to the 187th Fighter Wing. Montgomery is on the short list.

“We feel like we’re definitely in the running,” said Roby. “We need all the criteria, so now it just comes down to the decision makers making that decision.” Roby expects that announcement to come in early Fall. The project would bring about 1,000 jobs and $7 million to the local economy.



Healthcare is another top priority for Roby. “Letting healthcare continue to fail is not an option,” she said in her speech, and she re-iterated her desire to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Healthcare represents 1/8 of our economy. We can’t afford to not get this right.”

Roby also wants to clean house at the IRS, saying “We need an agency that works for taxpayer, not against them.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.