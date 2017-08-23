Rep. Martha Roby outlines challenges, priorities at Eggs & Issue - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Rep. Martha Roby outlines challenges, priorities at Eggs & Issues

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

U.S. Representative Martha Roby spoke at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues breakfast Wednesday morning.

As a member of the Defense Appropriations Committee in Washington D.C., she praised President Donald Trump’s decision to commit U.S. troops decision to an open-ended war in Afghanistan. And she’s especially supportive of his decision to keep many of the details of his game plan private.

“We've seen how showing our enemy the playbook is not the right approach,” Rep. Roby said.  “I appreciate the approach that he took, listening to the people around him, who have military experience, and I appreciate the fact that he's not laying out the intricacies of the plan because that would once again show our enemies where we're headed.”

Roby made it clear she has no inside knowledge of Montgomery’s bid to bring the F-35 fighter jets to the 187th Fighter Wing. Montgomery is on the short list.

“We feel like we’re definitely in the running,” said Roby. “We need all the criteria, so now it just comes down to the decision makers making that decision.” Roby expects that announcement to come in early Fall. The project would bring about 1,000 jobs and $7 million to the local economy.
 
Healthcare is another top priority for Roby. “Letting healthcare continue to fail is not an option,” she said in her speech, and she re-iterated her desire to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Healthcare represents 1/8 of our economy. We can’t afford to not get this right.”

Roby also wants to clean house at the IRS, saying “We need an agency that works for taxpayer, not against them.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:10:56 GMT
    (Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)(Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly