Montgomery gym fighting Parkinson's with boxing

When you think about a boxer there’s probably an image that comes to mind. This story will change that.

“It’s called Rock Steady,” said Rock Steady volunteer Anne Noble Bugg. The program is designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s.

“It’s a non-contact boxing program. It focuses on forced intense exercise, balance, and activated movements.”

Bugg and her two son’s volunteer at the Rock Steady in Birmingham. It’s one of two locations you can go to in Alabama right now, but not for long.

“I knew we had to bring this here,” said Leigh Anne Richards, the general manager at Metro Fitness in East Montgomery. “We have the space, equipment, and someone super knowledgeable.”

That person is Travis Hill, a trainer and also a boxer. This week Hill's on his way to Indianapolis to train on how to be a Rock Steady instructor.

“It will allow them a better quality of life,” said Hill. “They will have increased mobility and it’ll be a new journey for them to be on.”

The Bugg family knows all about the journey. Five years ago Anne’s dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. When she saw how well the program worked in Birmingham she knew we needed something like this in our area.

“Obviously it’s not a cure for Parkinson’s,” said Bugg. “But this will give them an opportunity to fight back.”

You see in this class, they are not patients, they’re boxers. Rock Steady was founded back in 2006 in Indianapolis. Now there are more than 280 across the country, and one more coming to Montgomery by the end of September and the Bugg family is helping make the Montgomery program happen. They’ve started a non-profit called Punch out Parkinson’s.

All the money raised will help get the Montgomery program started and help the others already up and running in the state.

