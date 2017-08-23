Warden appointed to Montgomery Women's Work Release Center - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Warden appointed to Montgomery Women's Work Release Center

(Source: ADOC) Givens, pictured on the left, will be the warden of the Montgomery Women's Work Release Center (Source: ADOC) Givens, pictured on the left, will be the warden of the Montgomery Women's Work Release Center
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced the appointment of a new warden of the Montgomery Women’s Work Release Center.

According to the ADOC, Adrienne Givens has been appointed to the warden position of the center, located in East Montgomery County. Givens began her career with ADOC in 1993 as a correctional officer at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.

During her time with ADOC, Givens rose through the ranks earning promotions to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and then to warden in 2016.

“Warden Givens is a proven leader and her many years of experience and training has prepared her to oversee the daily operations of the work release center,” said Deputy Commissioner for Women’s Services Wendy Williams. “I know she will bring to the position the highest level of leadership and professionalism expected of her.”     

Before this appointment, Givens was serving as assistant warden at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

The Montgomery Women’s Work Release Center manages close to 300 inmates and is one of Alabama’s three women correctional facilities.   Inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence, or parole date, can prepare for their transition back into the community by obtaining paid employment before their release, according to ADOC.

