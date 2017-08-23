Teen shot on Eufaula homeowner's property, homeowner in custody

A Eufaula homeowner is in custody after police say he shot a teenager on his property.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, the homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to report that someone was inside a vehicle under his carport on Macon Avenue. The homeowner was able to give police a description of the person and his actions while officers were dispatched.

Before the officers reached the home, police say the homeowner shot the person, who then fled on foot. The injured person, identified as a 17-year-old male, then sought treatment at the Barbour Medical Center emergency room for a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The homeowner was taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.

The teenager's name will not be released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.