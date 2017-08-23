Geneva County carrying over last season's success

First year head coach Jim Bob Striplin had the Geneva County Bulldogs so close to a trip to the playoffs in 2016.More >>
The 2017 Champion of Character Award was given out by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition Tuesday to the Mike Lutzenkirchen.
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.
On Monday, The University of Alabama landed at No. 1 on the Associated Press preseason Top 25, and on Tuesday they had 5 players selected to AP's preseason All-American team.
Billingsley High School will be forced to play all of its football games this season on the road due to structural issues to the bleachers at Mims Field.
With all the troubles engulfing the world, the perfect tonic for many people in central Alabama is just a week away.
Fans and business owners are gearing up for Auburn's 2017 football season.
The New England Patriots say former nose tackle Lester Williams, who started in the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance during the 1985 season, has died. He was 58.
