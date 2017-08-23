Geneva County carrying over last season's success

First year head coach Jim Bob Striplin had the Geneva County Bulldogs so close to a trip to the playoffs in 2016.

"We didn't make the playoffs from a standpoint of a tiebreaker," said Striplin.

After starting the season 1-4, the Bulldogs would pick up momentum in the back half of the season to finish at 4-6.

"When we left off last year, we were a good football team. A playoff caliber football team," said Striplin. "We can tell you what we did last year at the end of the year and remember where we left off and bring it on to the football field right here, right off the bat, and get off to a great start, I think the sky is the limit for us."

This year has brought out a new Bulldog team who is more improved on the field.

"I think the biggest thing we can learn from last year is our mental approach last year was really weak," said Striplin. "As we went on, we got stronger and we want to be a lot more mentally tough. If you're mentally tough, the physical comes right after it."

Along with improving on the field, the Bulldogs have also improved off of it. They have a new practice field and it has made quite an impact for the Bulldogs.

"We had to get our facilities like we wanted them. We had to bring back pride and instill that pride in these guys," said Striplin. "Through building the practice field here, to re-doing our locker rooms, and getting our weight room ready to host a plethora of players day in and day out."

The Bulldogs will open up the season on Friday against Houston Academy.

