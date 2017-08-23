Selma business owner who ran for public office charged with robb - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma business owner who ran for public office charged with robbery

Tremayne Gorden (Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office) Tremayne Gorden (Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

A well-known businessman in Selma who ran for public office several times has been arrested and charged with robbery. 

Tremayne “Toby” Gorden, 44, is accused of attacking a man inside his home on the night of Aug. 6. 

The victim, a 64-year-old man, said Gorden came to his home on Selma Avenue and when he opened the door, Gorden hit him in the neck with a handgun, then stole his wallet and left.  

According to police reports, a cell phone was also taken, along with $950 in cash. 

The victim said Gorden also accused him of something he didn’t do. 

Gorden was charged with first-degree robbery and later made bail. 

He owns a local cell phone store and throughout the years has vied for city, county and state positions. 

He most recently ran for the Alabama House of Representatives District 67 seat as an independent candidate. 

Gorden also ran for president of the Selma City Council last year. He has also run for Dallas County probate judge in the past.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

