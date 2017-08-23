Selma business owner who ran for public office charged with robbery

Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
The planning commission for the town of Pike Road is preparing to review a development proposal that would bring hundreds of new homes to the area.More >>
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
The owner of Montgomery's oldest bakery is in the hospital fighting for his life.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is getting ready for a change in scenery.More >>
A well-known businessman in Selma who ran for public office several times has been arrested and charged with robbery.More >>
