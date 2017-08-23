Defense: Grand jury remains empaneled in Dr. Gilberto Sanchez investigation

Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner.More >>
The planning commission for the town of Pike Road is preparing to review a development proposal that would bring hundreds of new homes to the area.More >>
The planning commission for the town of Pike Road is preparing to review a development proposal that would bring hundreds of new homes to the area.More >>
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
The owner of Montgomery's oldest bakery is in the hospital fighting for his life.More >>
The owner of Montgomery's oldest bakery is in the hospital fighting for his life.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is getting ready for a change in scenery.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is getting ready for a change in scenery.More >>
A well-known businessman in Selma who ran for public office several times has been arrested and charged with robbery.More >>
A well-known businessman in Selma who ran for public office several times has been arrested and charged with robbery.More >>