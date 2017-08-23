Liger's Bakery owner fighting for life after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Liger's Bakery owner fighting for life after crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The owner of Montgomery's oldest bakery is in the hospital fighting for his life.

Donnie Davis, owner of Liger's Bakery on McGhee Road, was involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Alabama 110 Tuesday night and suffered serious injuries.

Donnie Turner says it was just after 8:30 p.m. when he got the call that his close friend, Davis, had been in an accident.

"It was just a couple miles from my house. It was hard to take it all in. I just really wanted to get to the hospital,” said Turner.

Turner says Davis suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash including a broken arm, broken ribs and a damaged liver. Doctors had to amputate one of his legs.

"We are just happy to make it to this point,” said Turner.

Davis and his wife own Liger's bakery on McGhee Road, which originally opened back in 1944. The store was open for business Wednesday.  

"We are not shutting the doors. We are open. We are here to take care of the orders and what the customer’s needs. That’s what Donnie would want,” said Turner. “He has done a great job of carrying on the bakery’s tradition. He has really got a good heart.”

The bakery is still open during its regular business hours. Right now Donnie's friends and family are asking for prayers. Plans are still being made to set up an account to help the family with financial needs.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. ALEA is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

