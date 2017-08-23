Police investigate homicide after shooting leaves 1 dead in Doth - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police investigate homicide after shooting leaves 1 dead in Dothan

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Dothan police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. 

According to the Dothan Police Department, the victim, 28-year-old Marcell Arline, was killed at a home in the 800 block of McKay Street. Police say he had been visiting family in the area for the past few weeks.

A K9 unit was called in to canvas the street. There is no word yet on a motive in the shooting.

Shots were fired nearby at Sunset Avenue, but police say they cannot confidently say the two incidents are connected. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to change the spelling of the victim's name and the victim's age after police released a correction.

