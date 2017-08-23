Police investigate homicide after shooting leaves 1 dead in Dothan

Dothan police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

According to the Dothan Police Department, the victim, 28-year-old Marcell Arline, was killed at a home in the 800 block of McKay Street. Police say he had been visiting family in the area for the past few weeks.

Heavy police presence on McKay Street. pic.twitter.com/8rfdi47znv — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

K9 just arrived at scene. pic.twitter.com/KQOekpBRcr — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

Per. Lt. Smith: Man killed at home on McKay Street. Shots fired nearby. Doesn't appear to be connected. — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

A K9 unit was called in to canvas the street. There is no word yet on a motive in the shooting.

Shots were fired nearby at Sunset Avenue, but police say they cannot confidently say the two incidents are connected.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to change the spelling of the victim's name and the victim's age after police released a correction.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.