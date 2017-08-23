Shooting leaves 1 dead in Dothan - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Dothan

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

A man is dead after a shooting in Dothan, police confirm. 

According to the Dothan Police Department, the victim was killed at a home on McKay Street. Police also say shots were fired nearby, but they do not appear to be connected to the case.

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly