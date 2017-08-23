Shooting leaves 1 dead in Dothan

A man is dead after a shooting in Dothan, police confirm.

According to the Dothan Police Department, the victim was killed at a home on McKay Street. Police also say shots were fired nearby, but they do not appear to be connected to the case.

Heavy police presence on McKay Street. pic.twitter.com/8rfdi47znv — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

K9 just arrived at scene. pic.twitter.com/KQOekpBRcr — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

Per. Lt. Smith: Man killed at home on McKay Street. Shots fired nearby. Doesn't appear to be connected. — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) August 23, 2017

No other information is available at this time.

