Troy and Mississippi State sign home and home football agreement

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Troy and Mississippi State have signed a home-and-home football agreement, Troy Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Wednesday.



Troy will travel to Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 19, 2026, and Mississippi State will make the return trip to The Vet the following year on Sept. 18, 2027.



“We are excited about this series and the opportunities it brings to our fan base and our football program,” McClain said. “As we continue to position Troy as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country, these types of series will be crucial to our success. While these games are a few years down the road, we are excited about where we are heading as a football program and an athletics department.”



The home game in 2027 will mark the second time that Troy has hosted Mississippi State. The Trojans and Bulldogs played in The Vet in 2012 as part of a 2-for-1 contract; Mississippi State escaped Troy with a 30-24 victory in front of a Veterans Memorial Stadium record crowd of 29,013.



The schools have met five previous times with Mississippi State holding a 4-1 advantage in the series. Troy won the initial meeting 21-9 in its first season at the FBS level in 2001 and nearly made it two in a row with a narrow 11-8 loss the following year.



Troy opens the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at Boise State in a matchup of 10-win teams from a year ago. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised live on ESPNU.



