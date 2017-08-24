Teen charged with robbery after chase, crash in Montgomery

A teen is facing robbery charges after a chase ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Ardaisha Sanders, 17, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Duckett says, around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of Gibson Street at Fairground Road after a report that someone had been robbed. Minutes later, a patrol officer observed the suspect vehicle, a Kia Sportage, on Coliseum Boulevard.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, Duckett says. The vehicle left the roadway near Traffic Operations Drive and overturned, ejecting all three occupants.

Duckett says the occupants, two males and Sanders, were taken to the local hospital for treatment. Two were treated for serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

A criminal investigation indicates all three occupants of the vehicle were suspects wanted in connection to the robbery that has just occurred on Gibson Street.

According to Duckett, further investigation indicated the vehicle involved in the crash and robbery had been stolen during a previous robbery of a person which happened on Aug. 19 in the 400 block of Madison Ave.

A handgun stolen from Elmore County was also recovered in the vehicle, along with property taken from the victim of the robbery on Gibson Street.

Neither of the victims from the Aug. 19 and Aug 24 robberies were injured.

After being released from the hospital, Sanders was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond. The two males, who both remain hospitalized, face pending charges.

Because the vehicle crashed after an attempted traffic stop, MPD has asked for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to conduct the crash investigation.

The case remains under investigation and Duckett says additional charges are pending.

