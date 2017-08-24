Old Governor's House Hotel suffers more damage after fire

Another section of the historic Governor’s House Hotel was damaged by fire late Wednesday night.

According to investigators with the Montgomery Fire Department, the fire happened in the 2600 block of the East South Boulevard at the abandoned hotel. Two rooms located on the second floor of the west wing sustained heavy damage from the fire.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started but investigators say they are treating the scene as suspicious since the hotel is closed and has no power running to it.

The hotel was featured during a 2016 special report on the city’s empty eyesores.

In the special, the mayor said the city would entertain the idea of abating some property tax to get a developer to redevelop the location. State officials say an investor could buy the property just by catching up on the unpaid taxes.

City officials expressed their confidence that area, where the hotel is located, will eventually regenerate itself.

According to website loop.net, the property is listed for sale for $400,000.

