Using your household chores to lose weight

We often complain that there isn't enough time in the day to exercise but did you know that you could burn hundreds of calories with chores like gardening, vacuuming, and painting.

Talitta Coleman lost 75 pounds over five years doing just that!

"Sometimes you just get in the routine and I don't even know that I'm doing it anymore," said Coleman.

Coleman's routine is exercising and eating right and she says you can too because her exercises don't require a gym, equipment or money. A lot of what she does to maintain her successful weight loss is done at home.

"It's a lot easier and plus you don't have to worry about what you look like."

At Coleman's home, she has cows and horses that require lifting big bags of feed but she says you can do this with any pet food

Coleman says just running back and forth, playing with the dogs, she’s out of breath, her heart rate is up, she’s starting to sweat and she’s just having fun. Your pets will thank you and so will your waistline.

