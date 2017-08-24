National Weather Service calls for Harvey to become major hurricane

Many of you commented on the lower humidity this morning. It wasn't jacket weather, but it was a noticeable improvement from the last few weeks. Dew points are in the 60s across central Alabama. That will have a major effect on our afternoon heat index values. Meanwhile, all eyes are on a rapidly intensifying Harvey in the Gulf.

TODAY: Highs will still get to 90 or a few degrees better, but with dew points where they are you can forget about a triple digit heat index. It will be the first time in awhile we stay sub 100 in the "feels like" department.

There won't be much, if anything, that pops on radar into the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky.

HURRICANE HARVEY? It's not a question of IF Harvey will become a hurricane. It's when and how strong can it get? Harvey is currently undergoing a cycle of rapid intensification. Pressures are plummeting and the structural organization is gelling into something much meaner than what we went to bed with last night. Very warm waters are complemented by low shear and no dry air to disrupt development. This is a concerning combination, and the NHC now calls for Harvey to become a major hurricane before landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Major impacts are likely at landfall. Harvey is expected to either stall or only slowly meander for a few days, dumping copious amounts of rainfall to the tune of 1 to 2 feet. The highest impacts will be felt across coastal Texas this weekend. Where Harvey goes from there opens the floor for a myriad of interesting possibilities. Harvey could hang out over land and not really move, only slowly fading away while leaving a legacy of catastrophic flooding. In Harvey's chaotic meandering, it could also find its way back out over open water. That poses renewed issues and the outside shot at a second landfall. Should this energy finally be scooped up and pulled northeast, our rain chances could increase next week. That's a possibility, but it's only one of many.

We'll trend toward slightly cooler and wetter weather next week with a heavy dose of skepticism in our overall confidence given a very complicated forecast ahead.

