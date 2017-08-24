Suspect wanted for Montgomery burglary captured on video

CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the burglary happened in the 100 block of Haardt Drive in on Tuesday. A male suspect was captured on surveillance on two instances. In one instance, the suspect is seen carrying a large television out of the home.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of this suspect, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.