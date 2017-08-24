Man charged with attempted murder after Dale Co. armed robbery

An Ozark man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after an armed robbery.

According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Lebaron Carty, 30, is charged with attempted murder, robbery first-degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The charges are related to an armed robbery that happened on Friday around 7 a.m. Investigators say, Carty, armed with a pistol, entered into Superior Metals on Industrial Drive and held an employee at gunpoint. Carty then demanded money before leaving the business and firing multiple roads towards another employee who was arriving for work.

The employee was able to return fire, striking the suspect’s vehicle according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants Thursday at different locations in Ozark, Daleville and Level Plains and recovered multiple items of value.

Carty was located in Hillcrest Homes in Ozark. He was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond.

