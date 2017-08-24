Alabama Treasury Secretary: 'PACT is in great shape'

Nearly ten years ago, meetings and protests were held as angry parents wondered who they would pay for their child's college education after the Pre-Paid Affordable College Tution plan imploded during the Great Recession.

"In 2008, the stock market collapsed," said Alabama Treasury Secretary Young Boozer.

Boozer was not the state treasury secretary at the time but still had a front row seat by serving as the state's deputy finance director in 2008. It was not pretty.

"It was significant difficulty," Boozer said.

Parents filed a class-action lawsuit. It was settled and now, thanks to key changes in investment strategy and a $538 million pledge from the state legislature over 13 years, the PACT program now has $88 million in assets, 21,000 accounts which will be enough to carry it through to 2032.

"And it's working like we said it would. The objective always was over-deliver, don't over-promise," Boozer said.

With ten years to go on the pledge, the legislature still owes $425 million.

"It requires us to really highly manage our assets as well as that stream of income," Boozer said.

In good shape and on solid ground, PACT appears to be in good hands, a far cry from the uncertain times nearly ten years ago.

At one time, 49 states had some type of college savings plans. Now, only 11 remain and Alabama is among the 11, according to Boozer.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.