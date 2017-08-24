Eufaula homeowner arrested after allegedly shooting teen on his property

A Eufaula homeowner has been arrested after police say he shot a teenager on his property.

Malcolm Duel Wilson, 58, is charged with assault in the first degree. Wilson called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report a suspicious person inside a vehicle under his carport on Macon Avenue, police say. During the call, police say Wilson confronted the person, identified as a 17-year-old male, and attempted to keep him in one corner of his yard.

As officers approached the property, the teenager attempted to flee, and Wilson allegedly fired a weapon at him, striking him in the lower back.

The teenager continued running, and police later found him at the Medical Center Barbour emergency room. He underwent emergency surgery Wednesday, and police say he is in critical condition.

Wilson is out on bond, pending a preliminary hearing.

Code of Alabama 1972, Title 13A-3-23 through 13A-3-30 defines what force may or may not be used against another person. Title 12A-3-26 specifically states:

A person is justified in using physical force, other than deadly physical force, upon another person when and to the extent that he reasonably believes it to be necessary to prevent or terminate the commission or attempted commission by the other person of theft or criminal mischief with respect to property other than premises as defined in Section 13A-3-20.

Eufaula Police Department Chief Steve Watkins said in a press release:

While we understand the frustration and helplessness that victims of property crimes feel, there must be an understanding of State law in matters of deadly force and physical force and when each can be applied. We urge everyone to become familiar with State law and the enormous responsibility that comes with gun ownership.

Watkins also said the responding officer was at the scene in less than 90 seconds after receiving the 911 call from Wilson.

