Football season is a touchdown for local businesses

Football season is right around the corner, and businesses across the River Region have already started preparing for an influx in customers.

“You know that it’s coming. You look at your schedules and you prepare accordingly with the staff, and with the product. We try to market to the groups that are coming in. If you know that a certain group is looking for a certain thing you try to market what you do to them if you can,” said Matt Harris, the general manager of Wintzell’s Oyster House.

Melissa Bowman, director of media and public relations for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce said that anytime you have people spending money in Montgomery, it’s a boost to the local economy.

“It’s absolutely an economic boost, especially on weekends in the fall,” said Bowman. “Auburn University comes here to stay for their home games, and a lot of times their opponent will be here, and then you have all the other colleges like Alabama State University, Huntingdon, Faulkner, Troy and of course all of those fans. They have to have somewhere to stay, so they fill up our hotels, they go eat in our restaurants, so it’s great for our local businesses,” Bowman said.

Harris said that during football season, he estimates Wintzell’s Oyster House sees a 10 to 20 percent increase in business.

“We do see a pretty significant increase. Like when Auburn has a home game or Alabama State has a home game,” said Harris.

“During football season, on the weekends, in the fall, you see more people here. Fans will be cheering on their teams and of course they’re visiting our restaurants, filling up their tanks with gas, and going to our hotels as well, so it’s great for the economy,” said Bowman.

They expect to see the influx begin this weekend, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Chattanooga Mocs in the Guardian Credit Union FCS classic at Cramton Bowl.

“We are certainly excited about football season here in Montgomery, Alabama. Not only is it a really exciting year and we’re helping open the college football season this year with the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Classic, but we also have the Camilla Bowl towards the end of football season,” said Bowman. “It’s a great thing for the city of Montgomery."

Kickoff for the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Classic is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

