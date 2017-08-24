Lee and Lanier to square off in MPS Kickoff Classic Thursday

The second annual MPS Kickoff Classic gets underway Thursday at Alabama State with longtime rivals Lee and Lanier squaring off.

The 12 Sports Team caught up with the Poets and Generals to preview the big showdown.

"Playing in the MPS Classic is an outstanding opportunity. MPS and Mr. Brandon Dean have put together a great venue for us to come together and play. I think it's very exciting for the city to come out and see some great football teams play to kickoff the season," said Lee head coach Tyrone Rogers.

"When we lost to them the last three years, and I know me and my team don't want to lose to them again. So, that's just more to the motivation standpoint of the game you know," said Lanier linebacker La'Dedric Jackson.

"They're loaded over there. They're not the Lanier of the old. They're an outstanding football team. They're well coached, well disciplined so we're just gonna have to come out and play Lee football, play fundamentally sound football to have an opportunity to be able to win this football game," said Rogers.

"They're well coached. We know they got good talent, and we've got good talent so that's a way for our guys to measure up to whether or not they're ready for the season and go to the next level for D1. Any time you get a chance to go up against a school like Lee you get a chancee to measure up yourself as a unit," said Lanier head coach Marvin Cunningham.

Lee and Lanier kickoff at 7 p.m. at ASU Stadium on Thursday.

The MPS Kickoff Classic will conclude Friday with Park Crossing and Jeff Davis hitting the field.

