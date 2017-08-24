Experience key for Wicksburg in 2017

The Wicksburg Panthers are coming off an 8-4 season which saw them knock off T.R. Miller in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.

"These guys are just wanting to build on that and to continue to have some success," said head coach Josh Cox.

The Panthers have one of the most experienced groups returning for the 2017. Offense and defense are returning several starters to help make a playoff push.

"We have 10 lineman that we can rotate in there and they are all pretty even so it's hard to tell who the starting five are," said Cox. "That's going to be very nice to have."

Now the Panthers did lose 3,000 yard passer Tucker Driskell to graduation, but Cox believes he's find the guy to take his place.

"We have a really good guy at quarterback again this year, Ethan Wells," said Cox. "He's a guy that had the pick six at T.R. Miller last year on defense. He rush for over 800 yards last year and had 700 yards receiving. He's a good athlete as well."

Wicksburg will also dress 17 seniors which can make things very easy on a coach.

"It's kind of odd to have a year where you have so many seniors that I've actually had a couple tell me, 'Coach we've done this a million times, we get it.' It's things that they have to do. It's just kind of odd to have guy say, 'Let's move on to something else.' That's been convenient."

The Panthers are hoping 2017 brings a lot of W's. They look for their first one of the season on September 1 against Geneva County.

