Experience key for Wicksburg in 2017

"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Religiously-affiliated daycare centers are back in the spotlight following the death of a 5 year old boy who died in a hot daycare van in Mobile.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The Wicksburg Panthers are coming off an 8-4 season which saw them knock off T.R. Miller in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.More >>
The 2017 high school football season will kick off with the 12th annual AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic Thursday and Friday at Cramton Bowl.More >>
The second annual MPS Kickoff Classic gets underway Thursday at Alabama State with longtime rivals Lee and Lanier squaring off.More >>
Troy and Mississippi State have signed a home-and-home football agreement, Troy Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Wednesday.More >>
First year head coach Jim Bob Striplin had the Geneva County Bulldogs so close to a trip to the playoffs in 2016.More >>
The 2017 Champion of Character Award was given out by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition Tuesday to the Mike Lutzenkirchen.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
On Monday, The University of Alabama landed at No. 1 on the Associated Press preseason Top 25, and on Tuesday they had 5 players selected to AP's preseason All-American team.More >>
