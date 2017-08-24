New details on missing AL woman found dead in Arkansas

The Dale County Sheriff's Office has released new details in a missing person turned death investigation for an Alabama resident found dead in Arkansas.

The sheriff's office began investigating a missing person report on 24-year-old Laramie Cline on Sunday after Cline's mother became concerned. Cline reportedly stopped communicating with her mother on Thursday, Aug. 17.

During the investigation, investigators received information that Cline may be in the North Little Rock, Arkansas area. Working in collaboration with the North Little Rock and Jacksonville Police Departments, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, investigators found Cline's vehicle in Pinnacle Mountain State Park, in the possession of a man. He has been taken into custody on unrelated warrants. At this time he has not been charged in Cline's disappearance.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, the Arkansas State Police contacted the Dale County Sheriff's Office and said they had found a deceased woman near Lake Pickthorne in Lonoke County, identified later as Cline. The cause of death is still pending and the investigation continues.

Arkansas State Police are currently the lead investigators in the death investigation, but anyone with information that may help in the investigation can contact Lt. Tim Crooks with the Dale County Sheriff's Office at 334-774-2335.

