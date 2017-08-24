WATCH LIVE: 2017 AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic

The Wicksburg Panthers are coming off an 8-4 season which saw them knock off T.R. Miller in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.More >>
The 2017 high school football season will kick off with the 12th annual AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic Thursday and Friday at Cramton Bowl.More >>
The second annual MPS Kickoff Classic gets underway Thursday at Alabama State with longtime rivals Lee and Lanier squaring off.More >>
Troy and Mississippi State have signed a home-and-home football agreement, Troy Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Wednesday.More >>
First year head coach Jim Bob Striplin had the Geneva County Bulldogs so close to a trip to the playoffs in 2016.More >>
The 2017 Champion of Character Award was given out by the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition Tuesday to the Mike Lutzenkirchen.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
On Monday, The University of Alabama landed at No. 1 on the Associated Press preseason Top 25, and on Tuesday they had 5 players selected to AP's preseason All-American team.More >>
