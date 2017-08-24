WATCH LIVE: 2017 AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic

(Source: Path to the Playoffs)

The 2017 high school football season will kick off with the 12th annual AHSAA Champions Challenge Football Classic Thursday and Friday at Cramton Bowl.

Defending 1A state champion Maplesville and defending 2A state champion Fyffe will meet in the small-school game Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hewitt-Trussville and Pell City will play in the large-school game Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.