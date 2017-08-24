Lake Martin Resource Association pushes for more buoys

The push is on to add more lighted buoys in Lake Martin.

There are 440 hazard buoys. Of those, only 30 are equipped with solar lighting. John Thompson says just one lighted buoy costs anywhere from $450 to $500 a piece. A golf tournament in Stillwaters Resort has been designated the fundraiser to help buy the lighted buoys.

"Night boating has become a lot more popular. Restaurants are more available across Lake Martin and people enjoy boating at night and we feel it's very important," said John Thompson, who heads up the Lake Martin Resource Association.

That golf tournament is set for October. Anyone interested in helping the group purchase additional buoys can check it out on lmra.info.

