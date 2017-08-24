New tire recycling program working in Tallapoosa County

The sight of used tires scattered around Lake Martin has virtually vanished.

Back in December, the Tallapoosa County Commission signed a deal with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). That deal included setting up 'collection points' for people to dispose unwanted tires.

The tires are being recycled. The head of the Lake Martin Resource Association says since that time, he has seen a dramatic decrease of tire sightings around Lake Martin, hailing the program a success.

LMRA says it still plans to conduct its annual clean up of Lake Martin once the water reaches its winter pool in November.

