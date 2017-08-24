Police patrols increase in Auburn to combat drunk driving

The beginning of the fall semester and football season increases Auburn's population and alcohol related arrests.

Auburn police are working under a state grant that increases patrols and helps officers watch for impaired drivers.

The department is urging anyone that has been drinking and is thinking about driving to consider the effect that decision will have on others before they get behind the wheel.

"The main thing for people to remember is a DUI not only affects you, but it can affect someone else. You can seriously injure or kill yourself, but also seriously injure or kill somebody else," said Auburn Police Division Administrative Lieutenant Jamey Presley.

Auburn University has educational programs to help students understand the dangers of driving under the influence, and encourages students to plan ahead before a night out.

"Have a plan. Have a designated driver, or know the number to the cab company, or know where the security shuttle picks up and drops off and where you can get access to various forms of after hour transportation that Auburn University and the city of Auburn provide," said Auburn University Director of Health Promotion and Wellness Services Eric Smith.

The legal blood alcohol limit is .08 if you are 21 or older and .02 if you are under 21.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.