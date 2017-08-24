Alzheimer's fundraiser kicks-off with luncheon in Dothan

A special kick-off luncheon was held Thursday for the 25th annual "A Walk to Remember" fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer's Resource Center.

Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death among adults, and there are an estimated 92,000 individuals with Alzheimer's disease in Alabama. What's special about this walk is that all of the money raised will stay in the southeast benefiting Alzheimer's families in southeast Alabama and four counties in Florida.

This year's goal is to raise $100,000. Most of the money will go to the Alzheimer's Resource Center to help them help families.

"We provide a combination of book learning and hands on learning. It takes both to take care of a loved one. Most of our money goes toward buying books and educational material and we give it to families free," Kay Jones, Executive Director for the Alzheimer's Resource Center.

The walk will take place Oct. 7 at 8:45 a.m. at Westgate Park in Dothan. There is a 1-mile, 3-mile, or 5-mile walk option.

There are 3 registration options: online at wesharethecare.org, by phone at 334-702-2273 or 334-702-8689, or by visiting the Alzheimer's Resource Center off Westgate Parkway.

