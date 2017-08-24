Josh: Harvey heads north, disastrous impacts likely for Texas

IT FELT NICE: A quick shot of lower humidity arrived just in time for the sun to rise this morning, resulting in a relatively comfortable day across the state. Sunshine dominated, and because of the drier air, we didn't see much rain develop across the state. Almost everyone stayed dry.

WHAT'S NEXT? We expect more of the same into the weekend; afternoon highs head for the 88-93 degree range Friday, Saturday and Sunday; each day will feature a small (20-30%) coverage of mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. And, while it will still be muggy, it won't be AS muggy as a typical August weekend.

ALL EYES ON HARVEY: Hurricane Harvey continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico. On satellite, the hurricane presents a classic look of an intensifying tropical system - healthy outflow, thunderstorms firing near the center of circulation; at times today, Harvey also showed a well-defined "eye" in its center.

The hurricane will grow stronger and strike the Texas coast late Friday night into Saturday morning, likely as a Category 3 storm. If it makes landfall at that intensity, it will be the first "major" (Cat 3 or higher) hurricane to strike the United States in over 4,000 days - our longest such streak in recorded history.

Once it makes landfall, the steering currents collapse and Harvey will drift around southeast for a few days, dropping catastrophically heavy amounts of rainfall. 15-20 inches of rain are likely, and some isolated 30 inch totals aren't out of the question. Obviously, this will lead to life-threatening flooding.

WHAT ABOUT US? Because of the weak steering, Harvey's movement will be erratic and, frankly, tough to predict by early next week. The concept with the most support from our data suggests that Harvey will loop around and move back into the northwestern Gulf briefly, then get pulled northeast, into Louisiana, by an upper trough. From there, it could move closer to us and perhaps bring us an increase in rain chances by the second half of next week. We do not expect any major coastal problems or wind from Harvey here, but we'll have to watch developments closely and update the forecast as needed.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist