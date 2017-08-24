Woman returns to watch the Montgomery Biscuits after suffering serious injury

Megan Rethford and her husband, Jonathan Rethford, returned to Riverwalk Stadium to cheer on the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday. This is the first time the couple has been to the stadium to watch the team since last August, when Megan was hit in the face by a foul ball. The injury eventually led to Megan having to get her eyeball removed.

While she admits the incident was a hard time for her, Megan said she has learned a lot from the experience.

“I have just a different view on what to stress about in life because we’re only given one life,” Rethford said.

Since her injury, she has gotten married, gone back to work and been given a prosthetic eye. While there have been changes in her life, Rethford said she is happy to report many parts of her life have gone back to normal.

One thing that has not changed is her love for baseball.

“It’s exciting to be here, in a way, because I get to watch it and enjoy it,” Rethford said.

Thursday was a special day for the Rethfords for more reasons than one. While it was their first time returning to the park, they were also able to see the extended netting at Riverwalk Stadium. The Montgomery Biscuits are one of many teams across the nation that have made a move to extend netting to provide a safer environment for fans. Last year, Megan repeatedly said she hoped to see change come from what happened to her.

While Megan’s incident was not stated as the cause, this is the first season the Biscuits will play at Riverwalk Stadium with the new extension to the netting. The Montgomery Biscuits are also under new ownership this season. Chief Operating Officer Brendon Porter provided the Rethfords with seats in the Owner’s Suite, concessions and Biscuits memorabilia.

“To everyone in our industry, fan safety is paramount,” Porter said. “It’s at the top of our list. It’s something we’re constantly talking about and trying to improve. Unfortunately, an incident did occur here at the ballpark, and hopefully tonight we can provide a better, more memorable experience for them.”

The team asked Megan to throw the first pitch, but she declined and said her pitching arm wasn’t quite ready.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.