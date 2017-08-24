Discounted ticket prices, new game times set for Montgomery Biscuits 2018 season

Montgomery Biscuits fans will see new discounted ticket prices for 2018 Season Tickets and Mini-Plans, as well as new game times for the 15th season at Riverwalk Stadium.

Full Season Tickets for all 70 games in 2018 will see a 20 percent discount from single game ticket pricing. They will still include the same ticket holder benefits from previous seasons.

Full Season Executive Club seats will drop from $1,050 to $840, and Full Season Super Box seats will drop from $910 to $730.

"We want our Biscuit experience to be even more affordable for our loyal fans and for our neighbors (who we want to become loyal fans)," said Lou DiBella, Biscuits CEO and Managing Owner. "This is only the first announcement of many. It's our mission to make the ballpark the best "Bang for Your Buck" family entertainment destination in town."

The Biscuits will also discount their 35 and 12-game mini packs for the 2018 season, with the half-season 35-game packs discounted 12 percent - starting as low as $340 - and the 12-game mini-packs discounted 5 percent - starting at $125 a seat.

Every Full Season and Mini-Pack holder will receive an assortment of "Food Bucks" to use for Biscuits concessions stands, along with a free Opening Day Ticket, priority privilege to purchase their same seats for special events like the MAX Capital City Classic, and use of the "Never A Wasted Ticket" program which allows them to exchange any unused tickets for a future game.

Anyone who renews a current ticket plan or signs up for a new plan for the 2018 season will get complimentary tickets for the 2017 Southern League Playoff games held at Riverwalk Stadium.

New game times were also announced for the 2018 season. Biscuits games will now begin a half an hour earlier Monday through Saturday, with weekday games starting at 6:35 p.m. and Saturday games starting at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday games, prior to Memorial Day, will remain at 2:05 p.m., but games from June to September will start at 5:05 p.m.

"We have spent the last four months talking to people both inside the stadium and throughout the community about any potential changes they would like to see made for 2018", said Chief Operating Officer, Brendon Porter. "One consistent suggestion we heard was to move game times up so they aren't ending as late. The change will allow all of our fans, particularly those with families, to enjoy the entire game day experience beginning to end."

The Biscuits are currently in their final stretch of the 2017 season. Their last regular season home game will be Wednesday, Aug. 30.

