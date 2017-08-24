Task force searches 'trap house,' recovers drugs, cash and cars

A search at a suspected "trap house" led to three arrests and the recovery of narcotics, cash and vehicles.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Chambers County Drug Task Force and K-9 Unit, Alexander City Housing Authority and the Alexander City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home off Booger Hollow Road in Dadeville. Investigators had received many complaints of illegal narcotic activity taking place at the location.

During the search, investigators recovered about 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of synthetic marijuana and Lortab pills. The investigators also seized $1,294 in cash, a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2014 Toyota Camary.

Troy Wayne McCormick, 32, Lindsey Beck, 30, and Philip Buchanan, 27, were arrested and charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three are Dadeville residents.

