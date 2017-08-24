House catches fire in Montgomery Thursday evening - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

House catches fire in Montgomery Thursday evening

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating after a home caught fire Thursday evening. 

The house on Teague and Spruce Street was not occupied at the time of the fire. Eight MFR units responded to extinguish the flames. 

There were no injuries. 

