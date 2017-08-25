Name of pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Friday morning released

Montgomery Police are investigating after a crash left a pedestrian dead Friday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, at around 3:30 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to a call about a man struck in the 400 block of North Maryland Street. The man, 26-year-old Kendall Thomas of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Thomas was lying in the roadway when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Camaro, was not injured and no charges are anticipated.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

