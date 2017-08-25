Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Friday morning

Montgomery Police are investigating after a crash left a pedestrian dead Friday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man was struck while in the 400 block of North Maryland Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporter Bethany Davis says police have closed North Maryland Street between Windsor Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

