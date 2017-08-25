First Alert: Powerful Harvey closing in on Texas

Hurricane Harvey is quickly approaching major hurricane status this morning. Maximum sustained winds of 110 mph are only one mph from CAT 3 status, which is expected to be achieved at some point today. While Harvey is likely to have devastating consequences for parts of Texas, our weather is remarkably quiet and comfortable for late August.

HARVEY: The hurricane appears to be undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle this morning, a process typically reserved for intense hurricanes. The inner eyewall is eroding and giving way to an outer eyewall. This cycle of eyewall replacement results in temporary fluctuations in storm intensity, but can also lead to a spike in winds as the new eyewall takes over. Think of it like a snake shedding its old skin to make room for something bigger to grow in.

Landfall is expected in the vicinity of Corpus Christi sometime later tonight or early tomorrow morning as a CAT 3 hurricane. Widespread wind damage and power outages will occur, as will deadly storm surge on the northern flank. Spinup tornadoes will also be a concern. As serious as these threats are, they may eventually take a back seat to what could become Harvey's legacy...flooding. The forecast track keeps Harvey close to the same area for several days. Some guidance even suggests the storm moves briefly back over water, allowing maintenance or even strengthening to occur to counteract the typical weakening of a landfalling hurricane. Such a scenario would have dire consequences, further injecting fresh moisture to pump out more rain.

Rainfall amounts of 2-3 feet will be possible in such a scenario, which could include the major city of Houston. Catastrophic flooding would occur and could make areas uninhabitable for an extended period of time. Admittedly, the confidence in Harvey's plan beyond 24 hours is concerningly low. Steering currents will be such that Harvey will meander about for awhile. Situations like this typically feature surprises where the storm itself appears to have a mind of its own. A meandering heavy rain maker is a worst-case scenario at this point, but it's a distinct possibility Texas sees flooding rains for several consecutive days with the "center" of Harvey moving very little after landfall.

Where this energy goes remains a question mark. There is a train of thought that leftover rains get scooped up in a trough and pulled eastward next week. That would allow rain chances to increase perhaps into Alabama. But there are so many hurdles that have to be cleared before this picture is anything more than one of many plausible options.

So to recap:

Harvey could be a catastrophic storm for parts of Texas later today and into the weekend (and beyond?)

Alabama will experience ZERO impacts from Harvey today and into the weekend. Our weather looks great

Harvey's future next week could increase local rain chances, but it's one of many options on the table.

TODAY: We'll take a ride into the lower 90s after a cooler start to our morning. Humidity values are under control, so there shouldn't be much if any, heat index factored in. Rain chances remain very low and many of our local Fever games have no problems.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Highs fall into the upper 80s with only isolated rain chances this weekend. For late August, this is good stuff!

