2 separate crashes blocking lanes in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to find an alternate route and use extreme caution after two separate crashes in the county.

According to the sheriff's office app, the first crash happened on Wares Ferry Road at Rifle Range Road. The roadway has been completely blocked because of this crash.

The second crash happened near Pike Road and Vaughn Road and two lanes are blocked at this time, according to the app.

Motorists traveling in either of these directions should take caution and consider taking an alternate route or expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.