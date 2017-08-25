Louisville turns 200-years-old

It’s a town with a unique pronunciation and quite a history. Louisville. Not like the city in Kentucky pronounced LOO-ee-VILLE, the Alabama version is LEWIS-vull. It’s about 30 miles east of Troy and has been here for quite a while.



“Daniel Lewis first came to Barbour County in 1817,” said resident Marilyn Bennett. “Louisville is the oldest town in Barbour County.”

So that’s where the name came from, Daniel Lewis. Somehow Lewis turned into Louisville but you get the idea. It’s a city full of history, and it’s 500 plus residents are ready to show it off. This Saturday they’re celebrating their bicentennial. There’s a huge mural that took about 4 months to paint by local artist Debra Jackson. It takes you on a walk through time on the side of a building. The town will also dedicate a new bell.

“This town bell was found. It’s probably 128 years old. It had been in storage.”

The bell dedication will kick off the party at 10 am. Then folks can check out the mural. They’re also very proud of what they’ve done to the old school.

“This building was built back in 1916,” said resident Mary Annice Fenn. “It was Louisville High School until 1963 when a new building was built on the other side of town. Then it was a factory. Then Dixie Academy purchased it in 1967.”

After sitting empty for more than a decade it’s now like a museum showing off the town’s past.

“We have a Louisville High School memorial room. We have a room with the town’s history. There’s a Dixie Academy memorial room. There’s also an honor wall for our veterans.”

They would love for you to come check it out. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food, music, and activities for the kids. Just remember when you’re walking around town Louisville, but say it like it's Lewis-vull!!!



